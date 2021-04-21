Knowles Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Knowles Corporation (KN)
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+733.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.1M (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.