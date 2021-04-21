VeriSign Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)VRSNBy: SA News Team
- VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.32M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.