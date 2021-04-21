CalAmp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)CAMPBy: SA News Team
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.68M (-4.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 40.2% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.