Biogen Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:02 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIB
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.96 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (-24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIIB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.