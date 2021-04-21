Danaher Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 Danaher Corporation (DHR)
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+68.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.6B (+52.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.