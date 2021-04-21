AT&T Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.69B (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects mobility net adds of 3.47M; FCF of $4.96B.
- Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.