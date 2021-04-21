Pentair Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:09 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)PNRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $777M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PNR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.