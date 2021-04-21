Chart Industries Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:09 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.02M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.