Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:10 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)RSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.57 (+45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.