IQVIA Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:11 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)IQVBy: SA News Team
- IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.18B (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IQV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.