Seagate Technology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)STXBy: SA News Team
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted gross margin 26.9% and adjusted operating margin of 14.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 8 downward.