Seagate Technology Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (-1.5% Y/Y).
  • Expected adjusted gross margin 26.9% and adjusted operating margin of 14.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 8 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.