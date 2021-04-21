FirstEnergy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)FEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.