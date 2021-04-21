Mattel Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (+39.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.35M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin rate of 44.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.