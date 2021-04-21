Skechers Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)SKXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 46.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.