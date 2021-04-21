Boston Beer Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.93 (+122.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.26M (+44.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.