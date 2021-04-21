SVB Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)SIVBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.78 (+165.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+44.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.