Carlisle Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)CSLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-36.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $974.65M (-5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.