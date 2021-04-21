ZK International's subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment acquires a live golf betting software
Apr. 21, 2021 By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- xSigma Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International (ZKIN +0.6%) has acquired a live golf betting software.
- The software will serve as an enterprise B2B solution, offered to iGaming operators and will enable customers to bet on live golf games in real-time.
- xSigma Entertainment has partnered with several existing sportsbook operators to beta test the software which is on schedule for production in Q3 2021.
- Recently, xSigma Entertainment announced its commitment to invest $50M in MaximBet, a regulated US sports betting business that is in an industry projected to have $10B market volume by 2025.