ZK International's subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment acquires a live golf betting software

  • xSigma Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International (ZKIN +0.6%) has acquired a live golf betting software.
  • The software will serve as an enterprise B2B solution, offered to iGaming operators and will enable customers to bet on live golf games in real-time.
  • xSigma Entertainment has partnered with several existing sportsbook operators to beta test the software which is on schedule for production in Q3 2021.
  • Recently, xSigma Entertainment announced its commitment to invest $50M in MaximBet, a regulated US sports betting business that is in an industry projected to have $10B market volume by 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.