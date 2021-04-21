FIS expands into Malaysia, South Africa, and Nigeria
Apr. 21, 2021 1:49 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)FISBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FIS (FIS +0.8%) expands its payment processing capabilities into Malaysia, South Africa, and Nigeria, as it seeks to expand its global footprint in regions with rapidly growing e-commerce markets.
- The company received a domestic acquiring license in Malaysia to provide its Worldpay payment processing platform. In South Africa and Nigeria, FIS will offer payment processing services through its previously announced agreement with Flutterwave.
- Worldpay's 2021 Global Payments Report projects that Malaysia's e-commerce market will increase 71% by 2024, driven by mobile. Over the same period, Nigeria online commerce via mobile devices is projected to double.
- In South Africa, the e-commerce industry is projected to be worth $9B by 2024, with mobile accounting for a third of spending.