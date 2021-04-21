BJ's Restaurants Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:49 PM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)BJRIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.66 (-560.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206M (-19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.