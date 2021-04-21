American Airlines Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:49 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)AALBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.30 (-62.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.02B (-52.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- Peers: Delta Airlines and United Airlines traded lower after Q1 earnings miss.
- American Airlines traded lower after guiding for larger Q1 loss than anticipated on April 13.