People's United Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $493.88M (-6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBCT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.