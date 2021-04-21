Freeport-McMoRan Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:54 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+412.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.96B (+77.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gold sales volume of 275,740; and Net copper cash costs per pound of $1.39.
- Over the last 2 years, FCX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.