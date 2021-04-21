Freeport-McMoRan Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 21, 2021 1:54 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+412.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.96B (+77.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Gold sales volume of 275,740; and Net copper cash costs per pound of $1.39.
  • Over the last 2 years, FCX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.