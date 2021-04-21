Southwest Airlines to report Q1 tomorrow, DAL and UAL traded lower after Q1 miss
Apr. 21, 2021 1:54 PM ET
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.87 vs. -$0.15 in 1Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-51.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Peers: Delta Airlines and United Airlines traded lower after Q1 earnings miss.
