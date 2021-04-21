Dow Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+94.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.13B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.