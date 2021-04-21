Blackstone Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:56 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+63.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+41.2% Y/Y).
- Assets under management is estimated at $635.18B.
- Net realizations seen at $426.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.