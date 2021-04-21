Union Pacific Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:57 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)UNPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.03B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating ratio of 59.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.