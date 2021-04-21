Huntington Bancshares Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 1:59 PM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)HBANBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+966.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Provision for credit losses is seen at $68.5M.
- Efficiency ratio estimated at 58.8% while net interest margin at 2.97%.
- Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.