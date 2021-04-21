Alaska Air Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 2:00 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)ALKBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.64 vs. -$0.82 in 1Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $787.66M (-52.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- Peers: Delta Airlines and United Airlines traded lower after Q1 earnings miss.