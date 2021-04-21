Nucor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.12 (+215.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.31B (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.