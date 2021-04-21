Arch Coal Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 2:05 PM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH)ARCHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+108.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.27M (-20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARCH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.