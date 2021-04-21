Bank OZK Q1 Earnings Preview

Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)OZKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (compared to $0.09 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.58M (+8.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect provision for credit losses of $3.9M.
  • Efficiency ratio seen at 40.8% while net interest margin at 3.88%.
  • Over the last 1 year, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
