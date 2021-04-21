Intel Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 2:06 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.95B (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Analyst expects Non-GAAP operating margin 30.0%.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 30 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Intel: The Case For A Surprise Record 2021Traders Are Betting Intel Drops After It Posts Results