Celanese Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.01 (+31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.