Electric vehicle stocks jump as U.S. and China move forward on cutting emissions

Apr. 21, 2021 2:23 PM ET
  • Electric vehicle stocks are getting recharged after a couple of softer sessions.
  • The focus is back on startups with Arrival (ARVL +9.8%), Fisker (FSR +12.1%), Greenpower Motor (GP +7.3%), Nikola (NKLA +4.2%), Tu Simple (TSP +9.6%), Canoo (GOEV +5.8%), Lucid-Churchill (CCIV +4.6%) and QuantumScape (QS +6.7%) all moving higher.
  • EV veteran Tesla (TSLA +1.3%) is only moderately higher on the day.
  • Of special interest to the EV world, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry says Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to make an announcement on how China will address emissions during his appearance at President Biden's climate summit.
  • That could be special interest to Chinese electric vehicle companies like Nio (NIO +3.4%), XPeng (XPEV +2.7%) and Li Auto (LI +2.3%), which all trade up on the day.
  • Read more the pledge by the U.S. set to cutting emissions in half by the end of the decade.
