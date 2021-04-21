Ericsson rises 5.3% after Q1's strong Networks sales, impressive margins
- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 5.3% after its Q1 results, where its sales missed expectations but the company produced what one analyst called "blow-out" margins.
- On adjusted basis, sales rose 10% year-over-year, falling short of consensus. Adjusting for declining intellectual property rights revenues, though, results in organic sales growth of 14%.
- But stellar growth in Networks was the focus of the report as the company reported market share gains. Sales there increased double digits and EBIT margin (excluding restructuring) was just short of 20%.
- "This growth is reflecting continued high activity levels in all market areas, except in the Middle East and Africa," says CEO Börje Ekholm. "We continued to grow market share in the quarter with strong order intake."
- Sales by segment: Networks, 36.3B kronor (up 15%); Digital Services, 6.9B kronor; Managed Services, 4.9B kronor; Emerging Business and other, 1.7B kronor.
- Operating profit by segment: Networks, 7.2B kronor; Digital Services, -1.5B kronor; Managed Services, 0.3B kronor; Emerging Business and other, 0.8B kronor.
