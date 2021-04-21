SPAC GigCapital3 gains as holder vote for Lightning eMotors was earlier today
Apr. 21, 2021 3:47 PM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV), ARVL, FSR, GPZEV, ARVL, FSR, GPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- SPAC GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) advanced 17% as the shareholder vote for the company's merger with electric vehicle company Ligtning eMotors took place earlier today.
- GIgCapital3 didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment on the results of the vote.
- GigCapital dropped dropped 23% over the previous 3 days as the stock began to trade ex-redemption.
- Electric vehicle stocks across the board were up today after a couple of softer sessions with stocks such as Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL), Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Greenpower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) all climbing.
- Of special interest to the EV world, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry says Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to make an announcement on how China will address emissions during his appearance at President Biden's climate summit.
- See SA contributor Winds Research research wrote on Monday "Lightning eMotors' Collapse Mirrors Its Electric Vehicle Peers"