Canadian Pacific Railway EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Apr. 21, 2021 4:06 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)CPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$4.48 in-line; GAAP EPS of C$4.50 beats by C$0.20.
- Revenue of C$1.96B (-3.9% Y/Y) misses by C$20M.
- With a 2021 plan that encompasses profitable sustainable growth, CP expects high single-digit RTM growth and double-digit Adjusted diluted EPS growth. CP's expectations for Adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2021 are based on Adjusted diluted EPS of $17.67 in 2020. For the purposes of this outlook, CP assumes an effective tax rate of 24.6 percent. CP estimates other components of net periodic benefit recovery to increase by approximately $40 million versus 2020. As CP continues to invest in service, productivity and safety, the Company plans to invest approximately $1.55 billion in capital programs in 2021. CP's 2021 guidance does not include any potential impacts from the pending KCS transaction.
- Press Release