Molecular Templates has a ‘unique’ platform in oncology: BofA

Apr. 21, 2021 4:08 PM ETMolecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM)MTEMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Molecular Templates (MTEM +9.5%) has posted its best one-day gain since December after Bank of America initiated the coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of $12.00 per share indicating a premium of ~50.8% to yesterday’s close.
  • The firm calls the company’s engineered toxin body (“ETB”) platform ‘a unique approach in oncology’ with early clinical proof of concept and support from big pharma.
  • While the ETB platform operates with a different mechanism of action with a potential for enhanced efficacy and safety, the company targets indications with a high unmet need, the analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad argue.
  • Out of Molecular Templates’ next-generation ETBs, TAK-169 is the leading value driver of the firm’s DCF model. However, more data from MT-5111 expected in Q4 could de-risk the platform, the analysts wrote.
  • Early this month, Molecular Templates announced its plans to discontinue the development of its first-generation ETB MT-3724.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.