Molecular Templates has a ‘unique’ platform in oncology: BofA
Apr. 21, 2021 4:08 PM ETMolecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM)MTEMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Molecular Templates (MTEM +9.5%) has posted its best one-day gain since December after Bank of America initiated the coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of $12.00 per share indicating a premium of ~50.8% to yesterday’s close.
- The firm calls the company’s engineered toxin body (“ETB”) platform ‘a unique approach in oncology’ with early clinical proof of concept and support from big pharma.
- While the ETB platform operates with a different mechanism of action with a potential for enhanced efficacy and safety, the company targets indications with a high unmet need, the analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad argue.
- Out of Molecular Templates’ next-generation ETBs, TAK-169 is the leading value driver of the firm’s DCF model. However, more data from MT-5111 expected in Q4 could de-risk the platform, the analysts wrote.
- Early this month, Molecular Templates announced its plans to discontinue the development of its first-generation ETB MT-3724.