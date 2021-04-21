Texas Capital Bank to sell mortgage servicing rights asset to Ocwen (updated)

  • Texas Capital Bank, N.A., agrees to sell its portfolio mortgage servicing rights attributable to a mortgage portfolio approximating $14B to Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) PHH Mortgage unit.
  • Ocwen also agreed to acquire Texas Capital's correspondent lending business, which originated ~$2.4B of volume in Q4 2020. On a combined basis, for Q4 2020, the companies originated ~$5B in correspondent volume. (Added at 4:21 PM ET.)
  • Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Texas Capital Bank is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).
  • The transaction fits with Texas Capital Bank's strategy to increase capital flexibility and "better align resources and investments to core, high-growth opportunities for long-term value creation."
  • The bank also is reinforcing its commitment to its Mortgage Finance, Mortgage Warehouse and Specialty Lending businesses and expects to increase its investments to those lines of businesses.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.