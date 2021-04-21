Texas Capital Bank to sell mortgage servicing rights asset to Ocwen (updated)
- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., agrees to sell its portfolio mortgage servicing rights attributable to a mortgage portfolio approximating $14B to Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) PHH Mortgage unit.
- Ocwen also agreed to acquire Texas Capital's correspondent lending business, which originated ~$2.4B of volume in Q4 2020. On a combined basis, for Q4 2020, the companies originated ~$5B in correspondent volume. (Added at 4:21 PM ET.)
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Texas Capital Bank is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).
- The transaction fits with Texas Capital Bank's strategy to increase capital flexibility and "better align resources and investments to core, high-growth opportunities for long-term value creation."
- The bank also is reinforcing its commitment to its Mortgage Finance, Mortgage Warehouse and Specialty Lending businesses and expects to increase its investments to those lines of businesses.