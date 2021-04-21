Home Federal declares $0.0825 dividend
Apr. 21, 2021 4:38 PM ETHome Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)HFBLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Home Federal (NASDAQ:HFBL) declares $0.0825/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 2.14%
- Payable May 17; for shareholders of record May 3; ex-div April 30.
- “I am pleased to announce that following the 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable March 31, 2021, the Board of Directors determined to maintain a similar level of total cash dividends to shareholders post-split; thus, the current quarterly cash dividend was adjusted to be $0.0825 per share,” commented James R. Barlow, CEO.