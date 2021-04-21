Qualtrics stock pops after profit surprise and strong guidance
Apr. 21, 2021 4:38 PM ETQualtrics International Inc. (XM)XMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) tops first quarter estimates with $238.6M in revenue, up 36% on the year and about $11M ahead of estimates, and EPS of $0.01, four cents better than expected.
- XM shares are up 8% after hours.
- Subscription revenue was up 46% Y/Y to $186.9M.
- Total remaining performance obligations were up 77% to $1.2B. Next 12 months RPO increased 53% to $677M.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $586.5M at the end of the quarter.
- For Q2, Qualtrics forecasts revenue of $240-242M (consensus: $229.34M) with subscription revenue of $190-192M, loss per share of $0.01-0.03 (consensus: $0.04 loss), and non-GAAP operating margin between negative 1% and 0%.
- Looking at the year, the company expects revenue of $980-984M (consensus: $953.7M) with subscription revenue of $766-772M, loss per share of $0.11-0.13 (consensus: $0.11 loss) and a negative operating margin between 2-3%.
- Press release.