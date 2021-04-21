Conifer provides estimated catastrophe loss for Q1
Apr. 21, 2021 4:50 PM ETConifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR)CNFRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) incurred Q1 pre-tax losses of ~$2.3M, net of expected reinsurance recoveries led by Winter storm Uri.
- The company plans to strengthen its reserves for unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses on prior accident years on a pre-tax basis by ~$5.7M.
- "We have reduced our exposure in our quick service restaurant book in Florida by over 90% since 2019, and are focused on closing out claims from prior years," chairman & CEO James Petcoff commented.
- Conifer also expects to report prior year reserve development, mainly for 2019 and prior years and largely stemming from its quick service restaurant line in certain geographies, which have been deemphasized in its current overall business mix.