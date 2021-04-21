Netgear dips 2.6% as Q1 earnings beat, but revenue guidance comes light
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has dipped 2.6% after hours following its Q1 earnings, where the company topped expectations but guided to Q2 revenues below consensus.
- Revenues jumped 38% to $317.9M, and operating income jumped to a record $42.3M from a year-ago $8.2M.
- And non-GAAP EPS jumped to $0.99 from a year-ago $0.21.
- "The higher than anticipated demand for SMB products propelled us over the high end of our topline guidance range," CEO/Chairman Patrick Lo says. "Non-GAAP operating margin significantly exceeded expectations, buoyed by a higher mix of SMB and higher margin e-commerce revenue as well as lower air freight expense.”
- But the company guided to Q2 revenue of $305M-$320M, light of consensus for $325.6M, and it expects non-GAAP operating margin of 9-10%.
- Despite some overall easing supply constraints, "given continuing challenges in moving freight for global supply chains, we have seen the costs for sea freight increase meaningfully," CFO Bryan Murray says.
- "Also, as we enter the second quarter with a healthier inventory position in the channel, we expect to selectively participate in promotional activities planned by some key channel partners, which will steer us towards further share gains," Murray adds.
- Cash from operations was $13.7M.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
