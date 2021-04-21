Armour Residential Q1 core income slides from Q4 and liquidity increases
Apr. 21, 2021
- Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Q1 core income of 23 cents per share drops from 32 cents in Q4 2020, while its total comprehensive income fell to $29.1M from $60.M in Q4.
- Book value per common share of $12.40 at March 31, 2021 rose from $12.32 at Dec. 31, 2020; estimates book value per common share at April 19 to be $12.15.
- As previously reported, for Q1, the external manager waived $2.4B of its management fee to offset operating expenses.
- On April 20, 2021, ARR's external manager said it intended to adjust the fee waiver to the rate of $2.1M for Q2 and $0.7M per month thereafter.
- Liquidity, including cash and unencumbered agency and U.S. government securities, was $687M at March 31, up from $619M at Dec. 31.
- At April 19, Armour's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered securities exceeded $675M.
- Debt-to-equity ratio of 4.2-to-1 vs. 4.8-to-1 at March 31; the ratio was 3.6-to-1 at April 19, 2021.
- Conference call on April 22 at 8:30 AM ET.
