Armour Residential Q1 core income slides from Q4 and liquidity increases

  • Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Q1 core income of 23 cents per share drops from 32 cents in Q4 2020, while its total comprehensive income fell to $29.1M from $60.M in Q4.
  • Book value per common share of $12.40 at March 31, 2021 rose from $12.32 at Dec. 31, 2020; estimates book value per common share at April 19 to be $12.15.
  • As previously reported, for Q1, the external manager waived $2.4B of its management fee to offset operating expenses.
  • On April 20, 2021, ARR's external manager said it intended to adjust the fee waiver to the rate of $2.1M for Q2 and $0.7M per month thereafter.
  • Liquidity, including cash and unencumbered agency and U.S. government securities, was $687M at March 31, up from $619M at Dec. 31.
  • At April 19, Armour's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered securities exceeded $675M.
  • Debt-to-equity ratio of 4.2-to-1 vs. 4.8-to-1 at March 31; the ratio was 3.6-to-1 at April 19, 2021.
  • Conference call on April 22 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously (April 21): ARMOUR Residential REIT reports Q1 results
