Brandywine Realty Trust FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue
Apr. 21, 2021 5:05 PM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)BDNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN): Q1 FFO of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $120.77M (-16.8% Y/Y) misses by $3.88M.
- Core Portfolio: 90.3% occupied and 92.5% leased.
- New and renewal leases signed: 493,251 square feet.
- Tenant retention ratio: 52%.
- Rental rate mark-to-market increased 8.3% on an accrual basis and 5.0% on a cash basis.
- Same store net operating income: (0.9%) on an accrual basis and (1.4%) on a cash basis.
- Narrows 2021 Guidance: We are adjusting our 2021 earnings per share guidance of $0.32 - $0.42 to $0.28 - $0.36 per diluted share and 2021 FFO guidance of $1.32 - $1.42 to $1.33 - $1.41 per diluted share.
- Press Release