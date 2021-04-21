Brandywine Realty Trust FFO beats by $0.01, misses on revenue

Apr. 21, 2021 5:05 PM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)BDNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN): Q1 FFO of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $120.77M (-16.8% Y/Y) misses by $3.88M.
  • Core Portfolio: 90.3% occupied and 92.5% leased.
  • New and renewal leases signed: 493,251 square feet.
  • Tenant retention ratio: 52%.
  • Rental rate mark-to-market increased 8.3% on an accrual basis and 5.0% on a cash basis.
  • Same store net operating income: (0.9%) on an accrual basis and (1.4%) on a cash basis.
  • Narrows 2021 Guidance: We are adjusting our 2021 earnings per share guidance of $0.32 - $0.42 to $0.28 - $0.36 per diluted share and 2021 FFO guidance of $1.32 - $1.42 to $1.33 - $1.41 per diluted share.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.