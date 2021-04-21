CF Industries inks deal for Louisiana green ammonia plant
Apr. 21, 2021
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) +2.2% post-market after signing an engineering and procurement contract with Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) to supply a 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis plant to produce green hydrogen at its Donaldsonville, La., manufacturing complex.
- CF says it will manage construction and installation, which is expected to begin in this year's H2 and finish in 2023; specific costs are not provided, but the company says the initial project will fit within its annual capital spending budget.
- The company says it will integrate the carbon-free hydrogen generated by the electrolysis plant into existing ammonia synthesis loops to enable the production of 20K tons/year of green ammonia.
- The Donaldsonville green ammonia project will be the largest of its kind in North America, CF says.
