CF Industries inks deal for Louisiana green ammonia plant

  • CF Industries (NYSE:CF) +2.2% post-market after signing an engineering and procurement contract with Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) to supply a 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis plant to produce green hydrogen at its Donaldsonville, La., manufacturing complex.
  • CF says it will manage construction and installation, which is expected to begin in this year's H2 and finish in 2023; specific costs are not provided, but the company says the initial project will fit within its annual capital spending budget.
  • The company says it will integrate the carbon-free hydrogen generated by the electrolysis plant into existing ammonia synthesis loops to enable the production of 20K tons/year of green ammonia.
  • The Donaldsonville green ammonia project will be the largest of its kind in North America, CF says.
  • CF Industries is far from being overvalued and should report higher than expected sales and margins in 2021, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
