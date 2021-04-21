High Wire Networks inks $1.6M contract for global online retailer
Apr. 21, 2021 5:33 PM ETSpectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (SGSI)SGSIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCPK:SGSI) announces that High Wire Networks has been awarded a $1.6M electrical contract for a new 138,000-square-foot distribution center in Indianapolis, Ind.
- High Wire to public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions, closing subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.
- High Wire will provide design and build services for the facility’s fire alarm system.
“We are excited for another opportunity to power a next-generation distribution facility with 24/7 robotic technology. These high-tech facilities require incredible electrical prowess and focus. Our general contractor partner has the full confidence our electrical and technology teams will deliver the resources, expertise and management to successfully carry out critical infrastructure projects. High Wire and Spectrum continue to see an increase in sales momentum and pent up demand as the pandemic restrictions ease”, said High Wire CEO Mark Porter.