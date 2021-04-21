U.S. Steel to aim for net-zero emissions by 2050
Apr. 21, 2021 United States Steel Corporation (X)
- U.S. Steel (X +4.4%) sets a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, building on its existing goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% across the company's global footprint by 2030.
- The emissions goal is the most aggressive by an American steelmaker, and include s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions - encompassing direct emissions and those from the power it consumes - but does not include emissions from the supply chain.
- The company says it will leverage its growing fleet of electric arc furnaces coupled with other technologies such as direct reduced iron, carbon-free energy sources, and carbon capture, sequestration and utilization.
- Electric arc furnace production is considered the simplest way to decarbonize, but this type only accounts for ~25% of U.S. Steel's production, with integrated mills accounting for the rest, according to KeyBanc analysts.
- European steelmaker ArcelorMittal last month launched a carbon offset program that offers certificates to allow buyers to reduce their own carbon footprint.