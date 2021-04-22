Credit Suisse is said to have had more than $20B in exposure to Archegos fund
- Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) exposure to investments related to Archegos Capital reportedly grew to over $20B.
- Credit Suisse Chief CEO Thomas Gottstein and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, who recently exited the investment bank, became aware of the bank’s exposure to Archegos in the days just before the fund was forced into liquidation, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar.
- Neither Mr. Gottstein nor Warner were aware of Archegos as a major client before that, the paper reported.
- Earlier this month, Credit Suisse said it would take $4.7B hit from Archegos disaster and slashed its dividend.
- Regulators in the U.S. and Switzerland have requested more information from Credit Suiss in recent days about additional stock sales associated with the collapse of Archegos Capital, the WSJ reported yesterday.